Marlow community news (October 31): Parent sets up community school bus

A community school bus which will ferry children to school from Flackwell Heath and Wooburn Green is ready to go from Monday.

Pupils from the two villages attending The Beaconsfield School have had no means of transport there since previous firm Vale Travel stopped its service before the start of the school year.

But Flackwell resident Marcus Firmin has worked with High Wycombe-based bus company Neales to ensure this won’t be a problem next term.

He has arranged a community bus route which will serve The Three Horse Shoes and The Green Dragon, and The Red Lion in Wooburn, making morning and afternoon trips to the school.

Bourne End is also a possibility in future.

About 40 children are signed up to use the bus and Marcus wants to keep that number rising.

“I would like to get all of the kids on it,” he said.

“You can imagine the problem with traffic [when] 260 kids turn up in separate cars.

“My aim is to get it a lot higher than that. We need more numbers to make it viable long term.”

Marcus added: “We all have to recognise that we are [taking] our child out of catchment.

“I am pleased we have got the bus this time around. It has been quite a lot of work.

“The parents have to commit, and where we have struggled is commitment from parents.

“It is an expense, and [one] where not everyone is in the same position so it is just about finding the balance.

“[I would like] to thank all the parents who are supporting it and if there is anyone else who would like to be involved, we would love to have you.”

Search ‘TBS 647 Bus’ on Facebook.

Marlow FM presenters take silver at radio awards

Two presenters from Marlow FM took silver at a radio awards ceremony.

Gemma-Leigh James won the accolade in the female presenter category, and Sam Sethi in the newcomer category at the Community Radio Awards 2019.

The ceremony took place on Saturday at the Memo Arts Centre in Barry, South Wales.

Gemma-Leigh said: “I’m amazed and honoured. I’ve only been doing radio for a couple of years, and I was up against some real pros. I absolutely love what I do, and I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved.”

She has taken part in the station’s big outside broadcasts, including Pub in the Park, the Marlow Town Regatta, and the Marlow Carnival.

Sam added: “Being given the opportunity to volunteer on Marlow FM has been a wonderful experience and a total joy. This award really encourages me to do even more.”

He joined Marlow FM in September 2018 and has a weekly technology show and a monthly R&B soul show.

Gemma-Leigh James and Sam Sethi

Public asked to consult on new council

People in the county are being asked for their views on the priorities and budget for the new council for its first financial year.

The ‘Your council, your services, your views’ consultation runs until Monday, November 25.

Residents, organisations and businesses are being asked what the new council should focus on, the services that are most important, and the proposed budget for 2020.

The unitary Buckinghamshire Council will replace the existing five on April 1 next year.

The survey, which takes less than 10 minutes to complete, is available online at shadow.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/ budget2020 and at Marlow Library in Institute Road.

New face at Chamber of Commerce

A new president of Marlow Chamber of Commerce was elected at a meeting last week.

On Monday, October 21, Lesley James succeeded Paul Deriaz, who has now become vice-president.

The decision was made at the Chamber’s AGM, held at Danesfield House Hotel in Henley Road.

Paul said: “All in all, its been a most enjoyable year and one that I shall remember with satisfaction and pleasure.

“I'd like to wish Lesley every success in the role of president.”

Archaeology talk unearths new discoveries

An archaeology talk in Marlow next month will explore some new discoveries coming to light.

Dr Ed Peveler will deliver it in the main hall at Liston Hall, Chapel Street, on Thursday, November 14 at 8pm.

Landscape heritageofficer Dr Peveler will give an update on the progress of the National Lottery-funded ‘Beacons of the Past’ project.

This summer, 1400 km2 of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) data was released for analysis, allowing archaeology hidden beneath Chilterns woodlands to be spotted and recorded.

The talk is jointly run by Archaeology in Marlow (AiM) and Marlow Archaeological Society (MAS).

Members of both are £3, visitors £4.50. Free parking in the adjacent car park after 7pm.

Lacing up for half marathon

Half marathon fever will be hitting Marlow this Sunday.

The Marlow half and seven-mile race will be starting on Marlow Bridge at 9.30am, while the ‘kid’s kilometre’ in Higginson Park will be kicking off at 9.40am.

To enter, visit www.marlowhalf.marlowstriders.co.uk

Diary

Today (Thursday, October 31): Karate, Court Garden LC, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. 07528 569519.

Tomorrow (Friday, November 1): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. www.claytonsmarlow.com

Saturday, November 2: Marlow Bottom fireworks, Burford School, Marlow Bottom, gates open from 5.30pm, fireworks start 7pm-8pm. Adults £6, child under 13 £5, family of four £20. Under fours free. www.marlowbottom fireworks.co.uk

Sunday, November 3: Marlow Half Marathon and Marlow 7, Marlow Bridge, 9.30am. Kid’s kilometre at 9.40am. Prices vary. Visit www.marlowhalf.marlow striders.co.uk

Tuesday, November 5: Charity fireworks night, Danesfield House, Henley Road, 5.30pm-8pm. Pre-purchase only. £65 family of four (£5 to Child Bereavement UK). 01628 897603.