Marlow pub closed after fire sets reopening target

A pub near Marlow damaged by fire last month has set a target for its reopening.

The Royal Oak, in Frieth Road, Bovingdon Green, has been closed since the blaze, which was attended by nine fire crews on September 15.

Landlady Becky Salisbury, who has been in charge of the listed pub for 19 years, told the Advertiser last month that it could be months before the rebuild starts.

On Twitter today (Thursday), the pub updated its followers, saying that the 'first steps' have been taken to bring the pub 'back to life'.

It tweeted: "The first steps to bringing #yourfavouritepub back to life post fire. Reopening in Spring 2020."