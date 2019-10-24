Marlow area news: Runners warm up for 31st half-marathon

The 31st Marlow Half Marathon will be returning to the town next weekend.

On Sunday, November 3, hundreds of runners will be starting on Marlow Bridge at 9.30am for both the 13.1-mile half and the seven-mile ‘Marlow 7’ race.

Organised by running club Marlow Striders, the route for both races heads up High Street, through the Chiltern Hills and into Hambleden Valley before finishing at Marlow Sports Club in Pound Lane.

A ‘kid’s kilometre’ for children in Higginson Park will be kicking off shortly after, at 9.40am.

The £5 entry will be available from the registration tent at the sports club, and all entrants will receive a medal and goodie bag.

Held on the first Sunday in November, the half-marathon will keep up with its bonfire night timing as the race starts with a bang from an exploding rocket.

All proceeds from the event go to charities around Marlow, High Wycombe and Maidenhead, with supported good causes this year including Mind and Marlow Sports Club.

To date, the event has supported more than sixty charities and raised in excess of £210,000, with 1,200 people signed up for the runs so far.

This year, a rock choir will be based at the Royal Oak pub in Bovingdon Green and there is opportunity to sponsor one of the four hills on the route.

To sponsor one, email marlowhalf@marlowstriders.co.uk

Organisers have advised people to enter online rather than on the day, due to the popularity of the event.

For information and to enter, visit www.marlowhalf.marlowstriders.co.uk

Burpee-ers wanted for World Record

MARLOW: Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School is looking to set a new Guinness World Record.

The West Street school wants to raise funds for a new fitness studio by having the most people executing ‘burpees’ – a full body exercise.

The existing record is held by the Dubai police force, with 1,500 people needed to break it on Thursday, November 14.

Almost 1,000 students are taking part, but Borlase still needs to find another 500 people, and 150 observing marshals.

Headteacher Kay Mountfield said: “It is about how many take part, not how many burpees are completed in the time frame.

“We welcome all ages and abilities. It will be amazing if the community could come together to make history.”

Participants need to purchase tickets – for £5 – in advance at www.swbgs.com and register between 8.30am-9am before the challenge commences soon after 9am. Volunteer marshals should contact 01628 816519.

Winter gritting machines and crew are ready to go

BUCKS: Winter gritting crews are ‘ready to go when they are needed’, the county council’s transport cabinet member has said.

Last Monday – October 14 – marked the start of winter services for Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB), with five newly-named machines out on the roads this year, including Salt and Vinegar, Roald Plough and Sir Spreadmund Hillary.

All vehicles have been ‘thoroughly serviced’ and were inspected by drivers to re-familiarise themselves with their machines.

Cllr Mark Shaw (Con, Chesham) said: “I am sure that some people will have been surprised to see the fleet of gritters out so early in the year when it was mild.

“However, I am filled with confidence that the TfB teams and winter gritting crews are ready to go when they are needed from now onwards.”

Daily gritting decisions will be tweeted on Twitter @tfbalerts and shared on the website at bit.ly/2jgfykg

Budding jazz musicians to show off talent

MARLOW: A lunch time gig at the jazz club will see some of the top young musicians from the area perform with a professional trio.

On Sunday, November 3 at 12.15pm, budding artists, instrumentalists and singers will be showing off their talents at the Royal British Legion Hall in Station Approach.

‘Interesting talent with growing reputations’ has already been lined up to perform with Alex Hutton on piano, Jason Reeves (drums) and Stuart Barker (bass).

There is still space for other artists to get involved. Phone 01628 474818 if interested.

Audience admission to the gig is £5. Phone the club on 01628 486571 for more information.

Learn all about the 'Great Bath Road' at talk

MARLOW: A Liston Hall talk will explore the ‘Great Bath Road’ on Tuesday.

The Marlow Society lecture will see writer and expert Julian Hunt explain all at 8pm in Chapel Street, after becoming ‘fascinated’ with the Bath Road while helping a history group in Colnbrook.

It used to take three days to get from London to Bath in the 18th century and the coaches had to change horses every 12 to 15 miles. Visit www.marlowsociety.org.uk

Railway track maintenance

BOURNE END: Railway track maintenance will be continuing this week in the village.

Overnight work between 10pm and 5.30am Monday to Friday started on October 14 for seven weeks.

A Network Rail spokesman apologised for ‘any inconvenience caused’.

Diary

Today (Thursday, October 24): Karate, Court Garden LC, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. 07528 569519.

Marlow Archaeology Talk, Roman Roads in Britain, Liston Hall, Chapel Street, 8pm. £4.50 visitors, £3 members, £1.50 students. 01628 523896.

Tomorrow (Friday, October 25): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. www.claytonsmarlow.com

Tuesday, October 29: The Marlow Society lecture, the Great Bath Road, Liston Hall, Chapel Street, 8pm. www.marlowsociety.org.uk