Ross Kemp to switch on Marlow's Christmas lights

Actor, author and investigative journalist Ross Kemp will switch on Marlow's Christmas lights this year.

Kemp, famous for appearing on BBC TV soap Eastenders and documentary Ross Kemp on Gangs, will climb to the top of the double decker bus in Marlow High Street next month.

The annual 'Switch On and Shop' event takes place on Thursday, November 21, when ‘snow’ will be falling in the town centre as people gather to listen to carols and music around the bus, which will be stationed outside the Chequers pub.

Marlow Mayor Richard Scott said: “We’re delighted that Ross Kemp has agreed to be our guest celebrity at our Switch On this year. I’m sure he’ll do a great job."

The High Street will be closed from 5pm-7.30pm, while fake snow will fall from 6pm. The switch-on ceremony will take place at 6.30pm.