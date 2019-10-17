Marlow area news: Legal challenge to local plan sought

Legal challenge to local plan sought

A campaign group is seeking a legal challenge over the lawfulness of the Wycombe District Council (WDC) Local Plan.

Keep Bourne End Green (KBEG) has been around for three and a half years to fight the corner of the greenbelt and has long been opposed to the plan.

Adopted in August, the plan proposes more than 600 new houses in Wooburn and Bourne End parish, including 150 dwellings at Slate Meadow and 467 at Hollands Farm.

KBEG delivered a Planning Statutory Review challenge to the High Court of Justice last month.

The group is now waiting to see if the court thinks it has a case and is appealing for funds should one be heard.

Group member Penny Drayton said: “Our main argument is that the greenbelt should not be downgraded when it doesn’t need to be.

“We want to protect [it] and this is what we are trying to do.”

She added: “The guidance for how the plan should have been executed was not followed.

“Things like the housing numbers, they have used the incorrect figures.

“We believe, and we have shown, that they should have used updated data, which they chose not to use.

“Any local plan should be done in the correct manner and in a suitable way that suits everyone in the area.”

Cllr David Johncock (Con, Flackwell Heath and Little Marlow), WDC cabinet member for planning, said: “WDC has received two statutory challenges to its Local Plan and will be issuing a formal response to each of them in accordance with the statutory timetable.

“The plan was adopted after the government-appointed planning inspector was satisfied that the plan, and the basis for it, were sound.

“In my view it represents a fair and justifiable solution to meeting our needs for housing and gives us a strong framework to secure quality development and infrastructure for our area.”

Hind's Head scotch egg voted Pub in Park favourite

MARLOW: The best dishes from this year’s Pub In The Park festivals have been announced following positivefeedback from hungry visitors.

Propping up the top three in third place was Marlow’s own The Hand and Flowers’ smoked hog taco, while Sindhu – also based in Marlow – made up the second position with its samosa chaat.

Coming out on top was The Hind’s Head’s scotch egg, with the Bray-based eatery speciality a favourite among diners.

Plans have already been started for the next Pub In The Park tour, which sees celebrity chef Tom Kerridge visit eight towns – starting off in Marlow – with a festival of food, drink and music.

This year’s tour ended in St Albans in September having visited Marlow’s Higginson Park in May, taking in Leeds, Knutsford, Bath, Warwick, Tunbridge Wells and Chiswick in between.

Where did Roman roads ever lead us?

MARLOW: A talk next week will explore Roman roads in Britain.

Marlow Archaeology’s October event will see Paddy Lambert from Oxford Archaeology East explain the story of the roads and ‘where they lead us’.

Drop into Liston Hall in Chapel Street on Thursday, October 24 at 8pm.

The Roman road network is known as the epitome of Roman civilisation, bringing trade and opening Britain to an empire.

The talk will delve into their archaeological legacies and try and uncover more of their myths and misconceptions.

There is a pay at the door policy, with a charge for visitors of £4.50, members £3 and students £1.50.

Phone 01628 523896 for more information.

Jazz night for Alexander Devine hospice

MARLOW: A charity concert in aid of Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice will take place in the town this Sunday.

The URC Church event in Oxford Road will begin at 7.45pm on October 20, with an evening of jazz music courtesy of The Woodhouse Jazz Band – and friends.

In April, the band raised more than £1,000 for Alzheimer’s Support at a similar event.

Tickets are priced at £10 – including refreshments – and are available to purchase online at www.woodhouse-alexanderdevine.eventbrite. co.uk or alternatively on the door.

Scout leaders get the chance to hone skills

BUCKS: Scout leaders from across the county, including Marlow, honed their skills at an event in Milton Keynes.

The skills weekend on October 5 and 6 gave adults the chance to try different activities including climbing, archery and caving.

Emma King, lead volunteer for training across Bucks, said: “It’s given them an opportunity to climb or try archery as they often don’t get the chance to do it if they bring Cubs or Scouts with them.”

Get picky over left over litter

WOOBURN GREEN: A litter pick will take place on Saturday to spruce up the village, courtesy of Wooburn Residents’ Association.

Starting at 10am at The Falcon pub in Old Moor Lane, there will be complimentary hotdogs and burgers for participants, with all equipment provided.

Diary

Today (Thursday, Oct 17): Karate, Court Garden LC, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. 07528 569519.

Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. 07980 951544.

Archaeology in Marlow talk, ‘Bucks Archaeological Sites From The Air’, Garden Room, Liston Hall, Chapel Street, 8pm. Members £3, visitors £4.50.

Tomorrow (Friday, Oct 18): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. www.claytonsmarlow.com

Sunday, Oct 20: Music and dance at The Wooburn Club, Wooburn Green, 3pm-6.30pm, £5. Phone 07549 257884.

Charity concert at URC Church, Oxford Road, 7.45pm, £10. www.woodhouse-alexander devine.eventbrite.co.uk or on door.