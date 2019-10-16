Tea room and restaurant Strawberry Grove opens in Marlow

A new tea room and restaurant opened in Marlow High Street this week.

Strawberry Grove, owned by Stuart and Marta Downs, was declared open at a ribbon-cutting ceremony with town mayor Cllr Richard Scott today (Wednesday).

It is the third branch of the business, which the Downs’ established in 2012; the two others are in Maidenhead and Lane End.

The Marlow branch, at 91 High Street, will open seven days a week, from 8am-6pm Monday to Friday and 9am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.

Stuart said: “We have always wanted to get into Marlow but the thing we found was it was difficult for us to do that before we were a more established business. Now we have opened Maidenhead, it was easier to get in.

“We are really excited. It is going to be great. Finally [we are in Marlow] so it is an amazing achievement for us. After this one we are going to calm down a bit.”