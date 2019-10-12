SITE INDEX

Sat, 12
12 °C
Sun, 13
14 °C
Mon, 14
14 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Fire crews attend car on its side on A308

    Fire crews attend car on its side on A308

    Three fire crews were on the A308 last night after a woman flipped her car on its side. 

    One crew from Maidenhead and two from High Wycombe spent about 40 minutes at the bottom of the Bisham roundabout at about 10.30pm.

    The woman was released from her vehicle and checked over by the ambulance service. Crews believe she was uninjured.

    No other vehicles were involved.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved