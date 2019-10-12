Fire crews attend car on its side on A308

09:34AM, Saturday 12 October 2019
Three fire crews were on the A308 last night after a woman flipped her car on its side.
One crew from Maidenhead and two from High Wycombe spent about 40 minutes at the bottom of the Bisham roundabout at about 10.30pm.
The woman was released from her vehicle and checked over by the ambulance service. Crews believe she was uninjured.
No other vehicles were involved.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man in Cox Green this evening (Tuesday).
A man's body was found in a layby on the A404 this morning (Wednesday).