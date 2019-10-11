Witness appeal launched after attempted robbery in Flackwell Heath

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery in Flackwell Heath.

At around 4.10pm on Tuesday, October 8, a 16-year-old boy was travelling home when he was approached by a group of people, one of which was riding a moped on Heath End Road.

A young male, believed to be between 16 and 18-years old, got off the moped and assaulted the victim telling him to hand over his bag. Members of the public intervened and the group left.

The victim sustained injuries to his face and jaw but did not require hospital treatment. Nothing was stolen.

The offender on thr moped is described as a mixed race boy, around 6ft tall and slim. He was wearing a helmet with blacked out goggles, a black puffer style coat, grey jogging bottoms and gloves.

Designated Investigator Victoria Rogers based at High Wycombe police station said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this assault.

“There were two mopeds in the group that approached the victim. One had ‘L’ plates and the other had two people riding it. I believe that someone may have seen this group in the area.

“I would ask that anyone who witnessed this incident, or has information that could help our investigation to come forward and call the police on 101, quoting 43190312108 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”