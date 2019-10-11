SITE INDEX

    • UPDATE: Points failure resolved on Marlow train line

    Trains to and from Paddington delayed after person is hit by train

    Update 13:17, October 11

    Trains are now able to call at Marlow following a points failure earlier today.

    Trains are unable to call at Marlow until this afternoon due to a 'points failure'.

    National Rail tweeted this morning (Friday) to say the failure has occured between Bourne End and Marlow in both directions.

    This is expected until about 1pm, with replacement road services in place 'until further notice', the body added.

    The tweet reads: "Trains are currently unable to call at Marlow due to a points failure between Bourne End and Marlow. Replacement road transport services are conveying passengers between Bourne End and Marlow in both directions until further notice. This is expected until 13:00."

