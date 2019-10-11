UPDATE: Points failure resolved on Marlow train line

Update 13:17, October 11

Trains are now able to call at Marlow following a points failure earlier today.

Trains are unable to call at Marlow until this afternoon due to a 'points failure'.

National Rail tweeted this morning (Friday) to say the failure has occured between Bourne End and Marlow in both directions.

This is expected until about 1pm, with replacement road services in place 'until further notice', the body added.

