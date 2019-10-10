Marlow area news: Monitoring work starts on town bridge

Monitoring work to begin on bridge

MARLOW: Drivers will be alerted if their vehicle exceeds the weight or width limit on Marlow Bridge via visual display units.

In September, Transport for Bucks (TfB) announced that it would be working with county councillor Alex Collingwood, Marlow Town Council and the Royal Borough to undertake further testing on the structure.

As well as the display units erected on both sides, work to install ‘proximity sensors’ has been completed– which will ‘determine vehicle alignment’ and shape how the bollards may be narrowed in the future.

TfB said that it will also be assessing the structural capacity of the bridge and has ‘initiated a review of the traffic signs’ in the surrounding area.

The visual display units are due to be part of a four week campaign but work installing them has been delayed. They were installed on Tuesday.

Keith Dolan, TfB structures team leader said: “Due to a delayed delivery from our subcontractor, installation of the signs on the approach to Marlow Bridge was delayed.

“However, these have been installed as of Tuesday and once they become operational, they will be up for four weeks.

“The sensors on the bollards are already in place and have begun capturing data for us.”

The Marlow Society charity, formed in 1958 as the Marlow Bridge Preservation Society, said that this is ‘another step in the right direction’.

Chairman Martin Blunkell said: “We hope that one day we will have a proper monitoring system, as is installed in so many other places. We have been asking for four or five years.

“Bucks County Council has been frustrated by [central government] process.

“[The Society] is pleased that this is a step in the right direction.

“We applaud [TfB] for its efforts. It is long-awaited – most people in Marlow want the bridge protected.”

Changing face of Bucks - from the air

MARLOW: Fly high at a talk next week when speaker Mike Farley describes Bucks’ changing landscape from the air.

‘Buckinghamshire Archaeological Sites From The Air’ is an Archaeology in Marlow (AiM) talk on Thursday, October 17 at 8pm, held in the Garden Room at Liston Hall, Chapel Street.

It will delve into the role contributed by views from the air helping to understand the county’s landscape, and the talk will be illustrated by Mike’s photos from planes flown by amateur pilots flying over Bucks.

He will also note digital techniques as a source of ‘completely unsuspected new discoveries’.

AiM members are £3, while visitors cost £4.50. There is free parking available in the adjacent car park after 7pm.

See jazz saxophonist Vasilis Xenopoulos

MARLOW: One of Britain’s ‘top jazz saxophonists’ is set to make an appearance at the jazz club next week.

Greek Vasilis Xenopoulos arrived in the UK 15 years ago and has become a favourite at the club in Station Approach.

Vasilis is embarking on his latest tour with newly-formed group Dexterity, inspired by American tenor player Dexter Gordon, and has added Marlow to his list.

He will be playing a tribute with a four-strong line-up.

Get down to the club on Tuesday, October 15 with music starting at 8.30pm at the Royal British Legion Hall. Admission is £10, with a pay-at-the-door policy. Seats can be reserved in advance –phone 01628 486571.

Free CPR and defibrillator demonstration

MARLOW: A free CPR and defibrillator demonstration will be held next week at Marlow Surgery.

Supporting ‘World #restartaheart Day’, the aim is to give members of the public and children the confidence to perform CPR and save lives that are otherwise lost to cardiac arrests.

Marlow residents and those from surrounding areas are invited to drop in to the Victoria Road surgery between 9.30am and noon on Wednesday, October 16 to learn the vital skills.

Band night for Veterans

WOOBURN GREEN: Enjoy music and dance in aid of charity Veterans Lifeline at The Wooburn Club next Sunday.

The Red & Grey five-piece band will entertain visitors from 3pm- 6.30pm in Wooburn Green on October 20.

Tickets £5 in advance from the club or phone George: 07549 257884. Raffle prizes appreciated.

Diary

Today (Thursday, October 10): Karate, Court Garden LC, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. 07528 569519.

Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms, St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. 07980 951544.

Tomorrow (Friday, October 11): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. www.claytonsmarlow.com

Sunday, October 13: Organ recital in support of Marlow Refugee Action, Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, 3pm. 01628 486227.

Tuesday, October 15: Vasilis Xenopoulos at Marlow Jazz Club, RBL Hall, Station Approach, 8.30pm. £10 pay-at-door. Phone 01628 486571 to reserve seats.

Wednesday, October 16: CPR and defibrillator demonstration, Marlow Surgery, Victoria Road, 9.30am-noon. Free.