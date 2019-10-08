Computer failure at Marlow doctors affects patients

Marlow Surgery is unable to carry out blood tests or book any new appointments after its computer system went down this morning (Tuesday).

The Victoria Road doctors updated patients on Facebook of the fault, adding that it can still see them if they have an appointment, but it will not have access to their medical records.

The full post reads: "Our computer system is not working at Marlow site. If you have an appointment we can see you but will not have access to your medical records.

"We cannot do blood tests at Marlow until further notice. If you have an urgent medical need to be seen please ring reception for a sit and wait clinic.

"We cannot say how long the wait may be. Please ring tomorrow for any other matters. We cannot book any appointments. Thank you for your cooperation."