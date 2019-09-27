Police appeal after man exposes himself to dog walker in Little Marlow

A police appeal has been launched after a man exposed himself to a dog walker in Little Marlow.

The incident happened at 2pm on Friday, September 20, on an isolated country path between Globe Business Park and Westhorpe.

The man is described as being slim, in his late 20s and approximately 5ft 10ins. He is described as having a distinctly gaunt face and was wearing a mustard yellow hoodie, a black jacket, dark blue jeans and trainers.

Investigating officer PC Nicholas Eva, based at High Wycombe police station, said: "This is a popular area for dog walkers and so it is possible that another dog walker saw this man on the path.

"Anyone with any information should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190291438, or make a report online.

"You can also make a report to the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."