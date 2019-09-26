Appeal following unexplained death in Bourne End

Police have launched an appeal for information following the unexplained death of a 37-year-old man in Bourne End.

Between 6.30pm and 8pm on Sunday, September 22, the man arrived at The Spade Oak pub in Coldmoorholme Lane, Bourne End, appearing unwell.

Members of staff were concerned for his welfare, and contacted the ambulance service and police.

The man was treated at the location by paramedics, but later passed away at Wycombe General Hospital.

Officers are keen to speak with anybody who was in the local area of the pub in around the time who may have any information to assist the investigation.

Call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190293644.

Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Chandler said: “At the present time we are treating this death as unexplained, but not suspicious, but are appealing to anybody that was in the area at the time and saw anything leading up to the man becoming ill to contact us.”