Informing business: Long-term retail vision for Marlow’s high street

Sorbon Estates outlines plan to 'protect' Marlow

RETAIL: Property company Sorbon Estates outlined its vision for providing ‘shopping experiences that can’t be delivered online’ at an event in Marlow this month.

Retailers congregated at The Butcher’s Tap in Spittal Street on September 13 to hear the firm’s long-term strategy for the town.

The landlord, the commercial arms of the Shanly Group, is the largest property owner in Marlow with its portfolio spread across High Street and Spittal Street.

It says that it is working with agents and retailers to create a range of national and independent retailers through a ‘selective approach that is led by use and overall tenant mix rather than just rental income’.

Present at the event was TV chef and Marlow resident Tom Kerridge, who has businesses in the town.

The property company aims to bring in artisan bakers, cheesemongers and fishmongers by working with regional food producers.

Tom Kerridge said: “Marlow is one of the most incredibly friendly and community spirited towns you could come across. However, to keep it this way it is essential to hold a long-term view.

“The success of our businesses is down to my team’s relationships with the community, and the community’s support of my teams.”

Marlow Chamber of Commerce vice president Lesley James said: “Our high street has always been a vibrant hub to our amazing community-spirited town. But that does not make our retailers immune to the challenges presented by online competition, rising rates and rents.

“Our boutiques and locally owned businesses have found it particularly difficult, yet it is these which help to give our town it’s unique appeal.

“We are, therefore, very happy to see that Sorbon’s view includes a commitment to that vibrant mix of independent and national.”

Explore creative careers at Pinewood Studios

FILM AND TV: Pinewood Studios is offering young people a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the careers available in the film and TV industry later this year.

On Saturday, November 16 training providers and employers will be on hand at the studios in Iver Heath to explain the careers and jobs available and discuss working in the industry as a freelancer, from scripting and commissioning, to production and distribution.

The day will involve businesses on-site at Pinewood opening their doors and running programmes of demonstrations to provide a visual and interactive experience.

There will also be a programme of panel discussions and Q&As with industry professionals in the John Barry Theatre.

These will be held in three sessions and repeated at all three sessions, with places allocated on a first come first served basis at each session.

Details of participating companies and a programme of events will be available a week before the event.

The event is taking place as part of Discover! Creative Careers, a week-long event launching this year where employers from across the creative industries nationally open their doors to young people.

The event is proving popular and organisers have advised to register to secure a place by visiting pinewoodopendoors2019. eventbrite.co.uk

EIZO Ltd moves to new Ascot headquarters

TECHNOLOGY: EIZO Limited, the UK group of Japanese visual solutions company EIZO Corporation, has relocated to new headquarters on Ascot Business Park.

Its relocation to 1 Queens Square in Lyndhurst Road, comes after it more than doubled its team and revenue, outgrowing its previous premises in London Road, Bracknell.

The team has expanded from just 11 members in 2012 to 32 and growing, doubling its revenue to £15m. An opening ceremony was celebrated on September 19.

EIZO Limited CEO Colin Woodley said: “EIZO recently celebrated its 50th anniversary and is currently expanding many areas of the business globally as it continues to plan for future growth.”

garagesnear.me soft launches in Slough

MOTORING: A mobile-compatible website has soft launched to give car drivers peace of mind when servicing their vehicle.

GaragesNear.me launched last week in Slough to help drivers in the town and surrounding areas find a garage.

The service has been built towards people on the go and is optimised for mobile devices.

It is now up and running and can be accessed by visiting the website at www.garagesnear.me