Bucks Community News: Wooburn and Bourne End show returns

Find out how much money was raised for charity at the third annual Wooburn and Bourne End village show on Sunday in this week's Bucks Community News.

Also, find out where the Community Church - which previously held its Sunday services in Wooburn Green - will be moving next.

Click below for the news in full:

A grand day out for all at village show

WOOBURN: A dog show, classic cars and craft stalls were all on display at the third annual Wooburn and Bourne End Village Show.

Taking place at Wooburn Green Parkon Sunday, residents turned out to enjoy a wide array of entertainment.

Groups of children were singing, a young theatre group performed a mini pantomime, football fans did their best to ‘beat the goalie’ and the ever-popular dog show went down a treat once again.

The show was organised by a trio of parish councillors, Cllr Katie Lamb, Cllr Reg Chopra and Cllr Dan Hayes, and so far it has raised £3,500 for charity.

Jemima Smith, seven, and her dog Lester

There was live music played throughout the day and plenty of food and drink for visitors to enjoy, as well as rides and games on offer for children.

Cllr Lamb said: “It’s great to make money for charity but it’s more about getting everyone out and getting the community together.

“It’s been really nice, a lot of people said they bumped into people they hadn’t seen in a long time.

“There were lots of groups there just promoting what they do, and there were all sorts of people there talking about what’s going on in the parish.”

Nicky Hancocks and Hugo Hancocks, four, drive a go-kart.

There were a variety of charities raising money at their own stalls, but the parish council will also donate all its proceeds to charity, and the money is still being counted.

Cllr Lamb added: “It was lovely, just a really good time.

“A proper village show atmosphere.

“The community is a big thing here, there’s just so much going on and so much to see and do and get involved in.”

Bruce Walker (left) and Andrew Postlethwaite with Andrew's 1955 Triumph TR2 and Bruce's 1972 Triumph TR6.

Red Kite Ride 'most successful ever'

MARLOW: An annual cycle ride in the town raised ‘record amounts for charity’.

The Marlow Red Kite Ride – run by cycling club Marlow Riders – took place on September 1.

It saw hundreds of people take to the road on two wheels for either a 50, 80 or 100 mile route, supporting Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Marlow Wheels for All, Wycombe Homeless Connection, Younger People with Dementia and Marlow Sports Club.

Early indications are that monies raised will exceed previous years donations of £13,000.

A raffle, run by Marlow Riders’ chairman Chris Heath, is expected to raise more than £3,000.

Now in its eighth year, the event has become a regular on the town’s calendar.

Event director Graeme Badenoch said: “This has been our most successful [ride] ever. We had record numbers of entrants and it is looking like we will beat last year’s total of funds raised.

“We have been overwhelmed with positive feedback from participants, many of whom travel some distance – we even had one person from San Francisco.”

Chris Heath added: “To date, the Red Kite Ride has raised almost £65,000. I’d like to thank Graeme and his team, and the volunteers from Marlow Riders that help to organise this, our showcase event, that spotlights Marlow and the beautiful countryside.”

Women invited to try out rugby at 'warrior camp'

MARLOW: With the Rugby World Cup fast approaching, women are being encouraged to try out the sport at a ‘warrior camp’ this month.

Marlow Rugby Club is holding its camp on Tuesday, September 17 from 7.30pm to 9pm in Riverwoods Drive.

The camps are a ‘fun-packed and commitment free way for women to experience the exciting sport of rugby’.

With help on hand, the club will introduce participants to the basics of the sport.

Steve Grainger, rugby development director at the Rugby Football Union, said: “The Rugby World Cup offers us a fantastic platform to showcase the game of rugby to those who might not yet know the benefits they could experience from becoming involved in the sport.

“For those inspired by the World Cup, the warrior camps offer women the opportunity to try it for themselves in a fun and welcoming environment.”

Visit englandrugby.com/innerwarrior to find your nearest warrior camp.

Expanding church moves to new home

BOURNE END: A community church has expanded into the village.

After years of meeting in Wooburn Green, The Community Church has broadened its scope and will now be holding its Sunday services at the Bourne End Academy.

They were previously held at Wooburn Green Primary School.

This is due to the church growing from a congregation of about 40 to one of approximately 100 people.

Last Sunday, a launch service was held at the venue in New Road to begin the church’s next chapter.

It is still using the chapel in Wooburn Green as a midweek base to provide community services, meaning it now operates in both villages.

For more information, visit thecommunitychurch.online

Term starts for singing group

MARLOW: The Marlow Community Choir starts its new term this month and welcomes all voices.

It begins on Wednesday, September 18 at 7.30pm at Marlow Methodist Church in Spittal Street.

The next concert will be in February 2020 and will be performed accompanied by a 30-piece orchestra.

Diary

Friday, September 13: Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. www.claytonsmarlow.com

Saturday, September 14: The Funk and Soul Archive at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-2am. Free. www.claytonsmarlow.com