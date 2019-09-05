Bucks Community News (Sep 5): Mayor attends annual allotment meet up

In this week's Bucks community news, the Marlow mayor attended an annual barbecue for a project enabling people with disabilities to enjoy gardening.

Elsewhere, we have details on informative talks in Marlow and a small preview ahead of the third Wooburn and Bourne End village show.

Click below for the Marlow area news in full:

A lot of fun had at allotment meet up

MARLOW: A project enabling people with a disability to enjoy tending to their own allotments congregated in Marlow last week for an annual barbecue.

The Triangle Project was set up in March 2013 and sees guests from different groups visit the Hanging Hill allotment site in Prospect Road.

The project is funded from donations and managed by volunteers.

The Marlow Allotments Association (MAA) began the scheme with support from bodies such as Marlow Town Council and Waitrose.

Last Thursday was the seventh get-together, with volunteers, Marlow mayor Richard Scott and groups who attend the site all coming together.

These groups include The Marlow Rotary Gardening Club and the Marlow Growers Group, which both help people with physical and mental health issues to benefit from gardening.

Others include Sir Aubrey Ward Freemantle Trust and Talkback-UK in Amersham, which provides adults with activities and interests.

More than 50 people were there to enjoy the countryside views across Marlow and beyond, with the weather holding out after last year’s downpour.

MAA secretary Sylvia Miller said: “Sir Aubrey were so excited – they brought along 23 people which was amazing.

“Some of the guys were saying: when is the next one? It gives people a moral boost; they just feel they are part of everything and the community.”

Sylvia added her thanks to the volunteers who made the event possible.

Email marlowallotment-assocation@gmail.com for more information.

Family support service launched as centres close

BUCKS: A new family support service was launched by the county council on Monday following a recent High Court case.

Bucks County Council (BCC) agreed at cabinet in March to close 19 out of the 35 centres it operates, turning the remaining 16 into family support centres.

Its plans faced legal action from campaigners but the authority won the case in July.

BCC says ‘the service will provide specially tailored help for families with more complex challenges’.

The centres will also offer a programme of activities for all families with children up to the age of 19 (or 25 for those with educational needs or a disability).

The children’s centre covering Wooburn Green and Bourne End closed as part of the plans, but Marlow’s is located in Newfield Road.

BCC added the buildings no longer used as part of the new service will be used by alternate providers ‘to deliver services primarily for early years and wider community-led use’.

Visit www.bucksfamilyinfo.org

Stalls, craft and classic cars at village show

WOOBURN: The annual village show will be taking place for its third year in Wooburn Park this weekend.

The event, on Sunday, September 8, is open to the public from noon to 4pm at the park in Wash Hill.

Live music, classic cars, a dog show, craft and charity stalls, beer tent and children’s entertainment will be on offer.

There will also be a produce and flower show and sports activities for active visitors, while competitions and prizes are up for grabs.

The show is run by Wooburn and Bourne End Parish Council.

Thousands of pounds was raised for charity at last year’s event.

Email clerk@wooburnparish.gov.uk for more information on stalls and the show itself.

Medieval politics and warfare talk

MARLOW: Find out about royal land-holding in Anglo-Saxon Wessex at a Liston Hall talk next week.

On Thursday September 12, expert Dr Ryan Lavelle – reader in early medieval history at the University of Winchester – will also explore politics and warfare in 9th to 11th century England.

The subject has regional appeal as nearby Cookham was a royal estate in the Anglo-Saxon period.

It starts at 8pm in the main hall in Chapel Street, courtesy of Marlow Archaeological Society (MAS).

Pay at the door. Visitors cost £4.50, MAS members £3, and students £1.50.

Visit www.marlowarchaeology.org

Big band tunes from swing to modern hits

MARLOW: The 17-piece Rebellion Big Band will be the first visitors to the jazz club this month.

The venue in the Royal British Legion Hall, Station Approach will host the outfit on Tuesday at 8.30pm.

Classics from the swing era plus a few modern compositions will be performed. The band will also be bringing famous guest vocalist Louise Cookman from the BBC Big Band with them.

Admission is £10 (pay at the door). Reserve seats by phoning 01628 486571.

Operatic society to perform

MARLOW: Enjoy a summer concert from the Marlow Operatic Society tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday.

‘Tunes with a Tale’ starts at 8pm in Liston Hall, Chapel Street, where ‘a showcase of music and dance will tell a story through the journey of life’. Tickets via www.maosmarlow.com

Diary

Today (Thursday, September 5): Karate, Court Garden Leisure Centre, Pound Lane, 7.15pm-9.15pm. 07528 569519.

Ballroom and Latin classes, Pugin Rooms,St Peter’s RCC, 7.30pm-8.30pm. £7.50. 07980 951544.

Tomorrow (Friday, September 6): Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. www.claytonsmarlow.com

Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7: Tunes with a tale (MAOS), Liston Hall, Chapel Street, 8pm. www.maosmarlow.com

Saturday, September 7: Marlow Market, The Causeway, 10am-3pm. www.transitionmarlow.org

Sunday, September 8: Wooburn and Bourne End village fete, Wooburn Park, Wash Hill, noon-4pm.

Tuesday, September 10: Rebellion Big Band at Marlow Jazz Club, RBL Hall, Station Approach, 8.30pm. 01628 486571 to reserve seats.