Fourth protest over golf course plans to be held next week

Campaigners will once again be protesting outside the town hall next week against plans to build thousands of new homes on Maidenhead Golf Course.

Opposers to the adopted Borough Local Plan (BLP) – which earmarks 2,000 homes for the site – will be armed with microphones and placards ahead of a Royal Borough full council meeting AT 6pm on Tuesday.

This will be the fourth protest of its kind against the golf course development, with the BLP voted through at a fiery and controversial meeting in February.

Campaigners want the area to be turned into a ‘Maidenhead Great Park’, but the council argues it is the only suitable space to build ‘much-needed’ family homes.

Protesters feel that the plans will negatively impact on air quality in the borough and prove too much for Maidenhead’s infrastructure, with several other housing schemes either underway or planned.

Hundreds of people turned out for the previous protests and organisers are expecting similar levels this time.

At full council, a petition put forward by Thomas Wigley’s asking for better council monitoring of health damaging particulates will be debated.

Starting at 6pm, campaigners at the demonstration will asking RBWM to carry the motion to increase air pollution monitoring in the Borough, and to halt its plans to develop the 132 acres of publicly owned woodlands and greenspace at Maidenhead Golf Course.

Tina Quadrino, chair of the Maidenhead Great Park campaign group, said: “The destruction of hundreds of acres of greenbelt and thousands of mature trees to make way for housing targets that are based on out-of-date projections for housing need in our area, is simply unacceptable and will damage our environment and our community for many decades to come.

“We hope that many hundreds of people will join us in our demonstration outside the town hall ahead of the council meeting.

“It’s vital to demonstrate just how high feelings are running on this issue, together with the threatened loss of green space in our town, and to urge our council to take steps to protect the health of the people of Maidenhead, who are at risk from significantly increased air pollution.”

A spokesman for the council said: “A sustainability appraisal was undertaken in the development of the BLP, looking at the social, environmental and economic aspects of proposed development.

“Having a new sound and adopted plan puts the borough in a strong position to meet, in a sustainable way, all our local housing and employment needs, to capture investment and regeneration opportunities, guard against unsupported speculative development and protect our valued natural and built historic heritage.

“While a tiny fraction of greenbelt development is needed in sustainable locations, the BLP still protects 82 per cent of the borough as greenbelt and just one per cent has been released for new homes and employment.”