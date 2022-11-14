Two firms pay thousands to wildlife trusts after recycling errors

Two companies from Maidenhead and Marlow have paid thousands to environmental causes after failing to comply with packaging waste regulations.

La-Z-Boy UK Limited, based in Bell Street, will give £5,736 to Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust due to non-compliance in 2020.

Meanwhile, Softcat, an IT provider based in Fieldhouse Lane, Marlow, has pledged £35,803 to The National Trust - after failing to comply with the law for more than a decade.

Elsewhere, alcoholic drinks company Sazerac UK Limited, based in Hampton Wick, London, will contribute £45,088 to Surrey Wildlife Trust after failure to comply with the law from 2017 to 2019.

All three recognised that they had failed to comply with the Producer Responsibility Obligations (Packaging Waste) Regulations 2007 - a law which ensures that businesses fund the recycling of the packaging waste that they place on the UK market.

By failing to register with a compliance scheme and to take steps to recover and recycle packaging waste, the businesses also avoided paying a charge based on how much packaging they got through in the same period.

The money paid to the charities will help provide and protect wildlife habitats and wetland areas and improve people’s access to and enjoyment of these places.

The Environment Agency's senior technical officer Jake Richardson said: "Any company handling more than 50 tonnes of packaging a year, and with a turnover of above £2million, must register with the Environment Agency or a packaging compliance scheme, and meet their responsibilities for recycling waste packaging.

“If companies fail to meet their obligations under environmental law, we will take action to ensure that they change their ways.”

The Environment Agency accepted 'proactive offers' from all three companies - a type of civil sanction which allows businesses to make amends while demonstrating how they will comply with the law in future.

The companies each agreed to register with a compliance scheme, revise internal processes and assign a responsible person.

Mr Richardson added: "The companies also agreed to take measures to ensure they comply with their packaging waste responsibilities in the future.

“As well as the charitable contributions, they paid the Environment Agency’s full costs. We’re satisfied that they won’t repeat their mistakes.”

Anyone who spots pollution should report it to the Environment Agency via its free 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.

La-Z-Boy UK Limited and Softcat have been contacted for comment.