Man punished for carrying knife in Maidenhead pub

A man has been punished after being spotted with a knife in a Maidenhead town centre pub earlier this year.

Steven Baldwin, 50, of Ray Park Road, was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for a year, after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place at Slough Magistrates Court.

He was also given a curfew with electronic monitoring for a year and a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Baldwin was sentenced on Friday (November 11).

On September 18 this year, he was seen in possession of a knife in a pub in High Street, Maidenhead.

Investigating officer, PC Olivia Barnes, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Knife crime in Maidenhead will not be tolerated.

“This case is just one example of Thames Valley Police’s proactive work and demonstrates action will be taken to tackle the issue and as a result, safeguard the public.”