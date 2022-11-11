Inquest held into death of Maidenhead man, 37, hit by train

An inquest has been held into the death of a man who was hit by a train in Maidenhead earlier this year.

Robin Russell, known as Ben, died on the evening of April 4 after being struck by a high-speed oncoming train near Norden Road.

Friends and family described how the 37-year-old had struggled with his mental health in recent months and had appeared ‘lost’ and believed he had nothing to live for.

Coroner Ian Wade read a statement from Ben’s friend Mark Clements during an inquest at Reading Town Hall on Thursday.

The statement said: “He was always a happy-go-lucky person, he had his problems but we all did.

"He made a comment a while back which I thought was a joke at that time that he had negative feelings. I didn’t take this seriously.”

The statement added that Ben, of Desborough Crescent, had told Mark days before his death he had a job interview lined up as a supermarket delivery driver.

“His death has come as a shock to me because it was so unexpected,” Mark added.

The inquest also heard a statement from Ben’s friend and former partner, Katie Davison.

The pair had known each other for more than 20 years and had previously been in a five-year relationship.

A statement said: “Around June 2021 Ben came back into my life and we kept in contact as friends. He appeared to be lost.”

She added: “He had depression and he didn’t believe he had anything to live for.”

Medical records from Ben's Redwood House Surgery showed he had not requested any support for his mental health.

But the inquest heard how Katie had previously spotted Xanax, a drug used to treat anxiety, in his bedside drawer and had seen him use cocaine.

A toxicology report revealed how the 37-year-old had been drinking before his death with cocaine and THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, also detected in his system.

But the coroner told the inquest that this was not at the level which would render him incapable.

Hours before his death, Ben had spoken to Katie on the phone and sounded in a bad mood because he had lost his bank card.

The last time the pair spoke was 4.30pm when he said he had sorted the problem.

The inquest also heard that Ben had seen his mother Sherry, who he looked after as a carer, and brother Nicholas on the day of his death and had said he loved them before leaving the house.

Coroner Wade recorded that Ben’s death as death by suicide.

He told the court: “We all have the freedom of choice to live as we choose and that includes the freedom to make the wrong decisions.

“We probably all agree this was the wrong decision he made but it was his decision to take.”

If you need someone to talk to, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org