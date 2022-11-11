Knife amnesty begins in Windsor and Maidenhead

Thames Valley Police has launched knife amnesty bins across Windsor & Maidenhead to help take knives off the streets.

Four community amnesty bins are being placed across neighbourhood areas. These provide the opportunity to dispose of knives and bladed articles in a safe and legal way.

It is hoped this will encourage those who may have procured knives in a moment of vulnerability to change their minds and throw them away without fear of prosecution.

Those using the scheme are asked that all knives are safely wrapped in tape and newspaper before placing in the bins.

The secure amnesty bins, which are bolted to walls and concrete flooring, have a letter box design to stop people reaching inside the bins.

They are being closely monitored and regularly emptied with the contents carefully disposed of.

There are four locations for the amnesty bins:

The Boy in the Boat statue, Maidenhead

Desborough Park, Maidenhead

Tesco, Dedworth Road, Windsor

Vansittart Skate Park, Windsor

Another amnesty bin is located at Maidenhead police station, as well as at several stations across the Thames Valley.

The police are working with the Royal Borough, ahead of Operation Sceptre, the national week of action to tackle knife crime. It builds upon the success of other knife amnesty initiatives already operating effectively in other areas of the Thames Valley.

Inspector Louise Warbrick, based at Maidenhead police station, said:

"This partnership initiative provides our communities the opportunity to safely dispose of their knives and removes dangerous weapons from the streets.

"Tackling and preventing knife crime is a priority for the force and we continue to engage with our communities to raise awareness of the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

"If you have any information about the possession of knives or criminal activity relating to this type of crime, please report it online or call 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Councillor David Cannon, Cabinet member for Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime, and Public Protection, said:

"As a council, we are involved in various partnership initiatives to build safer communities, including tackling knife crime.

"This is sadly a national issue, but launching this police-led amnesty as part of Operation Sceptre will really support prevention locally and will build upon the success of other knife amnesty initiatives already operating effectively in other areas of the Thames Valley."