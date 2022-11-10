Motorcyclist killed in horror Maidenhead crash was over drink-drive limit

A motorcyclist who died after losing control of his vehicle in a high-speed crash in Maidenhead was almost two times the drink-drive limit, an inquest has been told.

Jamine Daley, of Slough, suffered catastrophic injuries when he careered into the roundabout at the junction of Stafferton Way and Rushington Avenue on February 26.

An inquest into the 35-year-old’s death took place at Reading Town Hall today.

Coroner Ian Wade read statements to the court from eyewitnesses who had spotted Daley pulling wheelies on his high-powered motorcycle shortly before the crash.

“I saw him pull a wheelie with the front wheel only just coming off the ground,” said Hayley Chapman, a passenger who had been travelling along the A308 Braywick Road towards the roundabout.

“The front of the bike came down so both wheels were on the ground and he then started to accelerate to a much higher speed.

“As he was doing this I saw he had started a second wheelie and this was very much higher and the front of the motorcycle was at an angle of at least 45 degrees.”

The inquest heard smoke could then be seen coming from the rear wheel of the Yamaha motorcycle before Daley lost control and smashed into the roundabout, flipping into the air.

A report from Thames Valley Police’s forensic collision investigators estimated that Daley had been travelling between 69 and 74mph approaching the roundabout.

The road has a 30mph speed limit.

The inquest also heard the results of a toxicology report carried out by Dr Rezan Gardy, a pathologist at Wexham Park Hospital.

The report found that Daley had 143 millilitres of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, almost two times the drink-drive limit, as well as small remnants of cocaine in his system.

But coroner Ian Wade told the court that the presence of intoxicants did not explain exactly why the crash happened.

He added: “The roads are potentially dangerous and they require by all of us a different approach than Jamine adopted that day.

“But that doesn’t say anything about the kind of person he was.”

The inquest heard a statement from Jamine’s sister, Sarah, who explained how much her brother meant to everyone.

Her statement said: “Jamine had a heart of gold. He struggled through life and made some bad choices but he was trying to put it all behind him.

“He has two children who he absolutely adores. His whole face would light up when he spoke about them.”

She added: “He was a caring person who would always go out of his way to help anyone and hated seeing people suffer.”

The coroner recorded a verdict that Jamine died as a result of a road traffic collision.