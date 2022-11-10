Remembrance services across Maidenhead and the surrounding areas for this weekend

A list of the Remembrance services across Maidenhead and the surrounding areas are as follows:

BRAY: A Remembrance Service will be held at St Michael’s Church in the village from 10.45am until 11.45am on Remembrance Sunday.

BURNHAM: Services at St Peter’s Church will begin at 8am on Rememrbance Sunday with a Poppy Eucharist at 9.30am. There will be a laying of wreaths at the war memorial at 10.30am, before a two-minute silence at 11am.

COOKHAM: On Remembrance Sunday, there will be a short service and wreath laying at Cookham War Memorial, with a two-minute silence at 11am. This will be followed by a service in Holy Trinity Church.

FLACKWELL HEATH: The village’s branch of the Royal British Legion will leave the clubhouse at 10.40am led by a bagpiper on Remembrance Sunday.

The service will commence at 11am at the village War Memorial in Common Road and wreaths are laid by various dignitaries and small wooden crosses are available for anyone wishing to make a personal dedication.

MAIDENHEAD: On Armistice Day (Friday, November 11), the council will hold a short Act of Remembrance from 10.50am at the war memorial outside Maidenhead Town Hall.

The Act of Remembrance will be led by the mayor, Cllr Christine Bateson, and those attending will observe a two-minute-silence at 11am.

On Remembrance Sunday, the council will also hold two services from 10.50am in Windsor and Maidenhead and observe a two-minute-silence at 11am.

The Maidenhead service will be held at the war memorial outside Maidenhead Town Hall and will be attended by the mayor.

The ceremony will be followed by the usual church service at St Mary’s Church.

MAIDENHEAD: Tomorrow (Friday) at 11am, representatives from the town’s heritage centre will hold a short ceremony at All Saints Cemetery to place poppies on the headstones of 19 Air Transport Auxiliary pilots and flight engineers who lost their lives during the Second World War.

The headquarters of ATA was at White Waltham, and the largest group of ATA graves is found in Maidenhead.

The heritage centre in Park Street also has a free Remembrance display in its lobby, and is open from 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

MARLOW: A Remembrance parade and service will take place in Marlow on Sunday, November 13 at the memorial on the Causeway.

The Parade will leave from the Royal British Legion headquarters at approximately 10.35am and arrive at the memorial on the Causeway for 10.45am when the Service will commence.

Deputy Lieutenant Air Vice Marshall Chris Elliot will be taking the salute this year.

TWYFORD: A Remembrance Day parade takes place on Sunday (November 13).

More than 100 youngsters in uniform will be led by the Maidenhead Concert Band.

The Twyford Scout Group will leave Loddon Hall at 10.10am and march via Sycamore Drive and Hermitage Drive, then across the traffic lights to St Mary’s Church.

WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE: The Waltham St Lawrence Parish Church (CE) in Halls Lane will be doing a Service of Remembrance after Holy Communion on Sunday.

The service will begin at 9.45am at the church followed by a service at the War Memorial at 10.45am with the Waltham St Lawrence Silver Band.

WARGRAVE: There is no parade through the village.

St Mary’s Church will hold a church service at 10.40am on Sunday, then villagers will head to the War Memorial in Mill Green. The traditional two-minute silence at 11am will be observed and there wil be the laying of wreaths and the names of 69 fallen soliders will be read and poppy crosses will be planted.

The St Sebastian Wokingham band will play at the service.

WHITE WALTHAM: St Mary's Church in Church Hill will be running two remembrance services.

Its Remembrance Day Morning Service will be Sunday, November 13 at 10.30am.

The Evening Service of Remembrance & Thanksgiving will be on the same day at 6.30pm.

Visitors are invited to remember loved ones, light a candle and give thanks.

WINDSOR: A service will be held at the war memorial in Windsor High Street outside the Parish Church of St John the Baptist and will be attended by the deputy mayor, Cllr Gary Muir.

The ceremony on Sunday will be followed by a service at Windsor Parish Church.

WOOBURN GREEN/BOURNE END: A service of remembrance will be held at Wooburn Green war memorial on Sunday, starting at 10.45am.

It will be led by St Paul’s with St Mary’s and the Community Church, with parish councillors and other dignitaries in attendance.