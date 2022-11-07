Joe Wicks joins Maidenhead park runners in Braywick Park

Fitness fanatic Joe Wicks was in Maidenhead at the weekend to join in with the weekly parkrun in Braywick Park.

Joe, 37, took part in the 5k Walk With Joe on Saturday in aid of the BBC's Children in Need 'SPOTacular' campaign.

The initiative aims to help raise funds for grassroots projects and charities who provide guidance for young people across the UK.

Joe shot to fame in 2014 when he began posting fitness videos on social media, and during lockdown he was well known for keeping the nation's children in shape by launching his popular 'PE with Joe' videos.

He was awarded an MBE by the Queen in 2020 for his services to fitness and charity.

Joe was also joined on the walk by journalist Sophie Raworth and former X Factor star Jake Quickenden.

“It’s been absolutely amazing to see the public come together at parkrun, supporting Walk With Joe and raising funds for BBC Children in Need," Joe said.

"Walking is such a simple way of building up your physical strength and supporting your mental wellbeing, and parkrun is the perfect place to do that. I’ve really enjoyed seeing the public come together and support each other for such a great cause.”

The team at Mini UK kept walkers fuelled during Saturday's walk, which went ahead despite the questionable weather.

Parkrun CEO Russ Jefferys added: “It was great to see the community together for Walk With Joe, raising vital funds for children and young people in need.

"Parkrun is a safe and welcoming space for anyone to walk, talk, reconnect and just be outside in the great outdoors. We hope to see those who found parkrun through Walk With Joe again in the future."

As part of Walk With Joe, the fitness coach has committed to walking a 30-mile ultra-marathon to raise funds for BBC Children in Need on Friday, November 18.

For more details about Walk With Joe, visit www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/fundraising/walk-with-joe/

BBC Children in Need’s 'Great SPOTacular' airs on Friday, November 18 at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.