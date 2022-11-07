Royal Borough confirms details for Remembrance services

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has confirmed the details for this year’s Remembrance services.

On Remembrance Day (Friday, November 11), the council will hold a short Act of Remembrance from 10.50am at the war memorial outside Maidenhead Town Hall.

The Act of Remembrance will be led by the mayor, Cllr Christine Bateson, and those attending will observe a two-minute-silence at 11am.

On Remembrance Sunday (November 13) the council will also hold two services from 10.50am in Windsor and Maidenhead and observe a two-minute-silence at 11am.

The Maidenhead service will be held at the war memorial outside Maidenhead Town Hall and will be attended by the mayor.

The Windsor service will be held at the war memorial on Windsor High Street outside the Parish Church of St John the Baptist and will be attended by the deputy mayor, Cllr Gary Muir.

Both of these services are organised in partnership with local branches of the Royal British Legion, who will be in attendance.

Ex-service, uniformed, and youth organisations will also be in attendance and participate in the wreath laying ceremony.

The ceremonies will be followed by the usual church services at St Mary’s Church in Maidenhead and Windsor Parish Church.

The mayor, Cllr Bateson, said: “The Royal Borough and its community have always had a strong connection to Her Majesty’s Armed Forces and the council is pleased to have a gold award as part of the Armed Forces Covenant.

“I invite all residents to attend our services if they are able to, and to join with us in remembering those who have sacrificed so much in past wars or conflicts for the freedoms that we enjoy today.

“This year’s Poppy Appeal has also recently launched, so please remember to show your support by donating towards the appeal and wearing your poppy with pride.”

Donations for the Poppy Appeal can be made online at https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/poppy-appeal or from a number of local businesses within the Royal Borough.