Maidenhead Neighbourhood Forum launch Q&A on neighbourhood plan

The Maidenhead Neighbourhood Forum (MNF) has launched a Q&A guide for Maidonians looking to respond to a consultation over a neighbourhood plan for the town.

The volunteer-led group, which is seeking to become the town’s official designated forum, launched the guide following the announcement of the consultation last week.

A neighbourhood plan for Maidenhead would set out planning policy in further detail than the adopted Borough Local Plan in the seven unparished wards in the town – Belmont, St Mary’s, Riverside, Furze Platt, Pinkneys Green, Boyn Hill, and Oldfield.

In addition to seeking views on the plan itself, the consultation is also looking to support MNF’s request for designation.

Once designated, co-chairs Andrew Ingram and Ian Rose said the group will press ahead with developing Maidenhead-specific planning policies proposed by its members, to flesh out and complement the borough-wide policies of the newly adopted Borough Local Plan.

Mr Ingram said: “With Maidenhead expected to take around 70 per cent of RBWM’s overall development, and facing approximately 40 per cent growth under the Borough Local Plan, it is more important than ever that the shape of the developments and supporting infrastructure reflect the wishes and needs of local residents.”

Mr Rose added: “While a neighbourhood plan cannot overrule the [Borough] Local Plan (or national planning policies), a Maidenhead Neighbourhood Plan would add a layer of genuinely local planning policies that reflects residents’ preferences.

“Following independent examination, the final neighbourhood plan would be subject to a referendum before adoption.

“Once adopted the council would be legally required to take the neighbourhood plan fully into account in planning decisions.”

The Q&A can be found on the forum’s website at mnf.org.uk

Further questions about the potential for a Maidenhead Neighbourhood Plan can be directed to MNF at chair@mnf.org.uk and anyone interested to become a member of the Forum is invited to sign up at mnf.org.uk/sign-up/

The consultation can be found on https://consult.rbwm.gov.uk/kse. The deadline for responses is Tuesday, December 6.