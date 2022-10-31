Royal Borough to seek feedback on electric vehicle chargepoints

A public consultation on electric vehicle charging points across the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead is set to be launched amid predictions that ‘virtually all’ cars on the road will be electric in 18 years’ time.

The consultation was approved by cabinet on Thursday night, just seven years before a national ban on the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles comes into force.

In a report presented to councillors, lead member for planning, parking, highways and transport Cllr Phil Haseler told Conservative colleagues that a ten-year Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Infrastructure Plan was being drafted by the council.

According to the plan, the borough will need around 600 on-street charging points with a further 125 in council car parks, based on electric vehicles needing a full charge once a week on average mileage.

The plan will require an investment of approximately £5million to install the charging points, with a target of introducing around 75 charge points per year.

Cllr Haseler informed councillors that the initial returns would be ‘very modest’, but as the number of electric vehicles on the road increased, the council could see a new income flow of up to £500,000 per year.

In June, the Royal Borough launched a trial in a number of roads across the area.

However, these were met with concerns, with Cllr John Baldwin (Lib Dem, Belmont) telling the Advertiser in October that some of the sites were not activated as the council ‘had to wait for the electrical metering company to issue a date for the meter to be installed’.

On Thursday, he also raised the issue of a lack of parking restrictions, meaning non-EV drivers could park their vehicles next to the charging points.

“There have been no traffic regulation orders which reserve these spaces for owners of electric vehicles,” Cllr Baldwin told cabinet.

“I just want to make sure that residents are going to be presented with realistic options.

“One of which, for instance, would be somewhat akin to our high street parking where there are restricted areas – people are allowed one hour and are not permitted to return within two hours – that’s plenty of time to charge their vehicle, but means there will be a turnover of spaces.

“The report makes it very clear that this is a potential £250,000 - £500,000 earner for the council in coming years – obviously we can’t earn that money unless people who want to charge their vehicles can access the spaces.”

In response, Cllr Haseler said that parking restrictions on charge points would be ‘a strong consideration’ of the plan.