'A night to say thank you' as Maidenhead United hosts volunteers

It was ‘a night to say thank you’, according to Maidenhead United CEO Jon Adams, as the football club paid tribute to volunteers who have helped the community.

Individuals from a variety of groups – namely GoodGym, Maidenhead Mosque, People to Places, the RBWM social prescribing team, well-being circle volunteers and Magpies helpline volunteers – were invited into the club’s Devonshire Suite ahead of their fixture against Solihull Moors on Tuesday evening.

Guests were treated to a three-course meal as well as an interview with assistant manager Ryan Peters, hosted by former player Dave ‘Harry’ Harrison and Timmy Mallett.

Volunteers discussed their roles in the community, and also spoke of why they continue to give up their valuable free time.

Aichoo Bennett told the Advertiser how she came to the club to volunteer during the pandemic when isolation and loneliness for millions was at its peak.

Aichoo, Fiona Thornton and Clodagh Komen all spoke of the ‘rewarding experience’ in supporting vulnerable residents, and encouraged residents who are thinking of volunteering to get involved.

Helen Preedy, community trust manager, said: “The evening gave the opportunity for volunteers and partners to come together and celebrate what has been achieved with the wellbeing circle and how they have had a key role in contributing to the success to date.

“There were opportunities to share experiences, network and to discuss ideas on how the wellbeing circle can further develop in the next few months to meet the evolving needs of the community.

“For some of the attendees it was their first time at a Maidenhead home game and it was great to see the volunteers making that link between the volunteering they do in the community and the football club and how this helps getting the offer of support out to a wider audience to make sure more people are aware of this support and how they can access it.

“We have lot of ideas on how to develop the wellbeing circle, but without volunteers giving their time to make this happen, this just wouldn’t be possible, and this was an opportunity to thank them and keep them updated with plans going forward.”

For more information on the Magpies’ work within the community, visit magpiesinthecommunity.org