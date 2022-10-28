Royal Borough council leader expands cabinet in minor reshuffle

The leader of the council announced an expansion of the cabinet in a minor reshuffle on Thursday night.

Two councillors who were already in the administration see their portfolios amended, with Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray) taking on the role of cabinet member for adult social care & Maidenhead. Whilst Cllr Coppinger already held the latter, he takes on adult social care from Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill).

In addition, Cllr Carroll’s ward and party colleague Cllr Gurpreet Bhangra joins the cabinet, which now comprises of ten Conservative councillors from across the Royal Borough.

In his first senior role since he was elected in 2019, Cllr Bhangra will be taking on responsibility for environmental services, parks & countryside.

In a statement to councillors at Thursday’s meeting of cabinet, Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley & the Walthams) announced his reasons behind the changes.

“Given the critical role reshaping our adult social care provision has in terms of not only bringing further budget stability to the council in a period of post pandemic growth pressure, but also delivering ongoing better outcomes for our residents, I have taken the decision to appoint Cllr David Coppinger to the role of cabinet member for adult social care & Maidenhead,” said Cllr Johnson.

“The previous combined portfolio has allowed us to work with excellent integration through the COVID-19 pandemic and I thank Cllr Carroll for his relentless and indefatigable focus during this difficult period across a very complex brief.

“This has delivered outstanding outcomes for residents and local services and I pay tribute to Cllr Carroll and all staff for this performance.

“David has a strong and experienced track record in adult social care, having been instrumental in establishing our joint service with Wokingham as delivered through Optalis.

“David will continue to work closely with Cllr Carroll around a shared vision for the further integration of adult social care and health, as well as continuing to hold the NHS to account over the provision of healthcare services within the Royal Borough.

“This includes ensuring that the NHS develops and implements a future vision of how they see healthcare being delivered, including an enhanced role for St Marks Hospital and the delivery of a new medical centre in Ascot and the Sunnings.

“Cllr Carroll will also continue to deliver our agenda through his role as cabinet member for children’s services, education and health including mental health, and transformation.”

The council leader added that he had asked Cllr Carroll to place ‘additional emphasis on education and ensuring all children and young people get the support, catch up assistance and help needed given the challenges of the last few years, in addition to continuing to expand parental choice’.

The full cabinet is now as follows: