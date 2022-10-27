Theresa May backs Rishi Sunak amid calls for General Election

During the time between last week’s edition of the Advertiser and this one, the country has seen the resignation of the country’s 56th Prime Minister and the appointment of its 57th.

Tumbling approval in opinion polls, ministerial resignations and discontent from within her own party led to Liz Truss’ announcement of her intention to quit at around lunchtime on Thursday, October 20, only seven weeks since she became PM.

On Monday, it was confirmed that former Chancellor Rishi Sunak had won the race – in which he would ultimately be the only declared contender – to become the new leader of the Conservative Party and, subsequently, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

It was a leadership contest fraught with rumours over the return of Boris Johnson, who claimed he had reached the required 100-member backing threshold before announcing his decision not to run on Sunday evening.

Penny Mordaunt sought to capitalise on Johnson’s backers, although she would withdraw from the contest before the results of the contest were announced on Monday.

Maidenhead MP Theresa May congratulated Mr Sunak on Monday afternoon. In a tweet, Mrs May said: “Rishi will provide the calm, competent, pragmatic leadership our country needs at this deeply challenging time.

“He has my full support.”

However, Labour MP for Slough, Tan Dhesi, blasted the Conservatives, and said: “Another month, another Prime Minister – the chaos of Tory in-fighting continues.

“Day by day, the legitimacy of this Government and our country’s reputation diminishes.

“Conservatives should respect the UK’s democratic traditions, as well as the interests of the ordinary hardworking British public who are sadly paying the price for Tory mistakes, and call a General Election now.”

Beaconsfield MP Joy Morrissey, whose constituency includes Marlow, Bourne End and Burnham, could not publicly comment as a Government Whip. However, Ms Morrissey ‘liked’ a number of tweets on Twitter which supported Mr Johnson, as well as those which praised his decision not to stand.

Windsor MP Adam Afriyie, who earlier this year announced his decision not to run as the Conservative candidate at the next General Election, is yet to comment.