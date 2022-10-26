Police take no further action on York Road pitch invaders

02:05PM, Wednesday 26 October 2022
Police will be taking no further action after two teenagers invaded the pitch during Maidenhead United’s home tie against Solihull Moors on Tuesday night.
The two males invaded the pitch from the Bell Street End with the Magpies 2-0 down in the dying moments of the game.
Both were quickly apprehended by stewards, with police called to the ground at around 9.45pm.
Thames Valley Police said that both received a community resolution as a result of the incident. This means no further criminal action taken will be taken by TVP.
