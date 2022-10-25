Plans submitted for 47 homes in Harvest Hill Road

Plans for a 47-home housing complex comprising of two blocks of flats on land south of Harvest Hill Road have been submitted to the council.

The application, proposed by Elivia Homes, seeks to build 29 houses and 18 flats on land just north of the A308(M) in Maidenhead.

It follows a separate application for 214 properties by Berkeley Homes earlier this year, with 2,600 homes earmarked for the AL13 site in total following the adoption of the Borough Local Plan on February 8.

Elivia Homes' application seeks to bring forward 47 homes in total, 30 per cent of which would be deemed ‘affordable housing’ in line with the Royal Borough’s minimum requirements.

Included in the application are plans for two five-bedroom, five four-bedroom, 12 three-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom houses, as well as eight two-bedroom and 10 one-bedroom flats.

According to the design statement, the two blocks of flats will rise to three storeys and be located within the lower part of the site, ‘therefore reducing their impact’.

A total of 82 car parking spaces are provided within the site, including four visitor bays and one disabled bay as well as a further 10 spaces provided in garages.

This is in line with the council’s adopted parking standards, as is the inclusion of one electric vehicle charging point per property.

Elivia Homes is looking to include 3,320sqm of public open space in the southern part of the site, with play equipment for children featuring a ‘natural play theme and aesthetic which is appropriate to its woodland setting’.

The site is located in what the council calls South West Maidenhead, and will be subject to a supplementary planning document (SPD) which has been under consultation throughout the year.

Comments closed on a draft version of the SPD earlier in October, with a final adoption due for the December 15 meeting of cabinet.

To view the plans in full, search 22/02821/FULL on the Royal Borough’s planning portal.