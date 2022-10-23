Delays and cancellations expected between Paddington and Reading

11:30AM, Sunday 23 October 2022
All train lines between Reading and London Paddington are blocked - causing possible delays and cancellations.
Great Western Railways said this is due to damage to the overhead electric wires between the stations.
Train services may be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes. Disruption is expected until 1.30pm.
