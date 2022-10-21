Man who burgled first-time buyers in Maidenhead convicted

A man who stole expensive items from first-time homeowners in Maidenhead while the occupants were sleeping has been convicted at court.

Richard Cohen, 37, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.

Between July 31 and August 1, he entered a property in Smithfield Road through a window whilst the occupants were sleeping, stealing laptops, a gaming console and some designer items such as sunglasses and a handbag.

Cohen was arrested and charged on Monday and has been remanded in custody to appear for sentencing on a date to be set.

Police said that the house Cohen burgled had only just been purchased by first-time buyers and his actions had left them feeling 'insecure' in their new property.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Yasmin Senussi, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are pleased that Cohen has pleaded guilty.

“The victims had just bought their first home and they were made to feel insecure and unsafe at a time when they were meant to be feeling excited to be starting a new chapter of their lives in their new home.”