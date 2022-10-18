Fundraiser Barbara 'gobsmacked' by charity collection total

A veteran fundraiser said she was ‘gobsmacked’ after raising thousands for charity via a collection point in the Maidenhead Sainsbury’s last week.

Barbara Walmsley is well known for her efforts clocking up cash for Oxfam by marshalling a fundraising stall in the town centre supermarket.

This is the 37th year the Cookham resident has been running a collection point in the Providence Place shop to raise money for the national charity.

The total for 2022 exceeded Barbara’s expectations as she brought in more than £1,300 for the good cause on Friday in just 12 hours - something she was not expecting given the cost-of-living crisis.

“I was incredibly surprised because as we all know, times are really hard, prices are going up so I was not expecting to get anything like the amount I did get,” Barbara said. “I was absolutely gobsmacked.”

She added: “When I started this at the old Sainsbury’s I had to sit outside and it was freezing.

“People talk about bringing their little toddlers and putting money in the tin and now of course all those little children have grown up and got families of their own. I go back a long way.”

The money raised for Oxfam will go towards helping families in Pakistan devastated by flooding, with millions left without clean water and sanitation.

When asked what keeps her going during her fundraising efforts, Barbara said: “It is the thought of what I have and what the people who benefit from the money do not have.

"Sometimes people take basic rights for granted without really realising how incredibly lucky we are."