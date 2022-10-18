Weekend closure on M4 between Slough and Maidenhead

The M4 is set for a weekend closure between Slough and Maidenhead this weekend as works are carried out on the motorway.

National Highways said that both carriageways will be shut between Junction 6 (Slough-Windsor) and 8/9 (Maidenhead).

The closure will be in operation from 10pm on Friday, October 21 to 6am on Monday, October 24.

Traffic will be diverted via the A308M, A308, A332 and the A355, National Highways added.

The Slough and Windsor areas are set to be impacted by further M4 closures heading into the winter, with the motorway also closed in both directions next weekend between Junction 5 (Langley) and 6 (Slough-Windsor).

This closure will start after 10pm on Saturday, October 29 until 6am on Monday, October 31.

National Highways said that this stretch of the M4 will also be closed on the Friday night (October 28) from about 10pm to 6am - but will remain open during the day on Saturday (October 29).

Work began to turn part of the M4 into a smart motorway back in 2018 and is set to cost £848million, with changes including the hard shoulder being used as a live traffic lane and new technology displaying traffic information.

