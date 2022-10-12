Maidenhead rapist jailed for nine years after 'sickening and serious' attack

A man who raped a woman in her twenties after a night out in Maidenhead has been jailed for nine years.

Victor Sambou, 44, of Griffin Close, Maidenhead, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court yesterday (October 11) in relation to the rape three years ago.

On November 10, 2019, Sambou met the victim and her friends on a night out in the town, and gave them a lift back to her home.

After everyone had left and with the victim asleep, Sambou returned to her address approximately an hour later, climbed inside through the victim’s bedroom window and raped her.

Sambou was arrested on 11 November 2019 and charged on 23 June 2021.

Following a six-day trial, a jury found Sambou guilty of two counts of rape on July 4 this year.

Alongside his imprisonment, Sambou must also be on the sex offenders register for life.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Alexandra Beever, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am pleased that after a lengthy investigation, Sambou has been brought to justice after committing such a sickening and serious attack.

“I’d like to thank the victim for her support throughout this investigation and her bravery in coming forward.

“Thames Valley Police will take all reports of sexual assault and rape seriously and will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”