Town's waterways doing well again after algae and weed treatment

The town’s waterways are ‘looking pretty good’ after a problematic summer – with its weed and algae problem resolved.

In August, the waterways were beset with a surge in algae growth as a result of hot and sunny weather.

To tackle this, volunteers lent a hand with manual clearance and a beneficial bacteria treatment was added to the water.

Heavy rain has improved flow rates and falling temperatures have also helped – as well as a visit from a specialised weed-cutter boat last month.

With the problematic summer weed now nearly all gone, the increasing wildlife ‘seem content’, said Richard Davenport, chair of the trustees at Friends of Maidenhead Waterways (FoMW).

The banks near to the library are also newly landscaped, after ‘the failure of the previous scheme due to poor maintenance.’

The weed-cutting work was originally in preparation for the Waterways Fun Day, set for September 17, though this was postponed until next year in light of the Queen's passing.

It is ‘likely’ to be held in the spring.