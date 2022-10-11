Maidenhead charity gifted 'invaluable' new technology

A Maidenhead children's hospice has received a donation of assistive technology to enrich the lives of the young people it supports.

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, in Snowball Hill, Woodlands Park, was gifted the tech by the hospice charity Lifelites.

It donates different packages of technology tailored to the needs of each hospice, which include the cost of the equipment, installation, staff training, technical support and equipment maintenance.

Every four years, Lifelites aims to return to each hospice with a brand-new package of the latest technology.

The gadgets donated to Alexander Devine includes Eyegaze, an invaluable solution for children with limited movement or restricted speech which helps them to communicate and take control for themselves, using just the movement of their eyes.

Another piece of equipment donated is a mobile and sensory pop-up tent called the Pod, which allows the child to enter a calm virtual world where they are surrounded by colourful images and can listen to built-in calming music and stories.

Another popular piece of equipment is the mobile magic carpet, which enables children to play with images projected on to the floor, wheelchair tray or bed.

The images are interactive, allowing the children to get instant feedback, kicking up leaves, splashing in fish pond or popping bubbles.

Alexander Devine's director of care, Helen Bennett, thanked Lifelites for the generous technology package.

“We are so grateful for the partnership with Lifelites and for the magical technology they provide. It really makes a significant difference to the lives of the children and families we support," she said.

"The equipment enables the children and young people to engage, communicate and play in ways that enhance their lives and brings much joy.”

Rob Lightfoot, CEO of Lifelites, said: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service.

"As the needs of the children and families using their services change and become more complex, Lifelites has responded by providing an extensive package of the latest assistive technology.

"With over 20 years’ experience, we know that these technologies will empower children and young people with life-limiting conditions to engage and interact with the people they love and enjoy the world they live in.

"We hope that this support helps them to create many joyful memories.”

A celebration event was held on Tuesday (October 4) and attended by members of the charity's care team, Lifelites and families.

Habibah Tariq, a 14-year-old from Maidenhead who is supported by Alexander Devine, was invited to join the occasion.

The teenager has Merosin Deficient Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive muscle wasting disease that has no cure.

“All the products were fantastic, however I enjoyed the Eyegaze most as it was brilliant to be able to use the iPad using my eyes," Habibah said.

"I have contractures due to my muscle wasting illness and I also have limited use of my hands and arms. This new technology means I can communicate, play and do my homework using just my eyes.

"Another product which I really enjoy using is the switch button as this allows me to bake, which is one of my favourite things to do. I use it on most of my visits to Alexander Devine. Without the switch button I wouldn’t be able to use the mixer and be in control of my baking.

"Lifelites technology allows life to continue as normal as possible for me and helps me to be independent.

"Thank you so much to Lifelites and Alexander Devine for giving me the chance to use this latest technology to make my life easier and more enjoyable.”