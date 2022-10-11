Maidenhead regeneration scheme to host Halloween events

12:31PM, Tuesday 11 October 2022
Waterside Quarter, Maidenhead
Petrifying prizes and creepy crafts will be on offer as a Maidenhead regeneration scheme hosts Halloween-inspired events later this month.
Waterside Quarter, located just off the High Street and Bridge Street, will be celebrating the spooky season with a number of workshops and other activities.
On Thursday, October 27, Mediterranean restaurant Sauce and Flour is hosting instructor-led pumpkin carving workshops, where experts will be on hand to help create the most impressive pumpkins.
Hour-long sessions will run at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm and can be booked via Eventbrite by searching 'Carving at the Quarter'.
Tickets cost £10 and include crostinis [an Italian bread appetiser] and a glass of wine or soft drink.
On Saturday, October 29, Waterside Quarter is set to morph into a ‘Trick Or Treat Street’ from 6pm as a host of spooky characters roam the area.
Residents are encouraged to ask them 'Trick or treat' if they notice one to be in with a chance of winning an an on-the-spot treat, with vouchers of up to £50 to be claimed.
Matteo Scabbia, asset and property manager of Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of The Shanly Group, which built the development, said: “Waterside Quarter is all about community, so it’s great to be creating seasonal activities that will bring people together to enjoy the fun of this family-friendly spooktacular.
"As a local business, Waterside Quarter is particularly meaningful for Sorbon Estates, so it’s wonderful to see the area coming to life with such a friendly, neighbourhood feel.”
For more information on the development, read our article here from a tour we received in February, or visit www.waterside-quarter.co.uk
