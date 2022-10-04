Maidenhead leisure centre holds action for over 50s

Maidenhead’s Braywick Leisure Centre is playing host to a range of activities this week aimed at boosting fitness for the over-50s and helping them cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

Celebrity chef Jennifer Marshall-Jenkinson was on hand to deliver a cooking class for older couples or those living alone who may have less motivation to make hearty meals.

Armed with a microwave oven, she showed people how to make six quick, healthy meals at a budget-friendly price in the Baylis Theatre. Called ‘7 days of focus’, the initiative is run by the centre’s provider Leisure Focus and will run until Friday.

The aim is to focus on the over-50 age group and encourage them to try out fitness taster classes while also assisting them with the increased costs of food and energy. Cox Green Leisure Centre and Furze Platt Leisure Centre, both in Maidenhead, and Windsor Leisure Centre and Charters Leisure Centre in Sunningdale are also taking part.

Similar events have run previously, focused on other age and gender groups with the overarching aim of encouraging increased fitness.

Leisure Focus marketing manager Jonny Walker said: “We are going to target specific groups and highlight them across the course of the year.

“People can come down for free, try out the class, and then potentially join.”