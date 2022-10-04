Theresa May launches Christmas card contest with 'Tiser

Arty youngsters are being urged to get festive for the return of Theresa May’s Christmas card competition this year.

In an annual tradition stretching back two decades, the Advertiser is once again teaming up with the Maidenhead and Twyford MP to search for the perfect design for the former Prime Minister to send to political heavyweights, famous faces and everyday heroes over the Christmas period.

The competition is open to children aged 11 and under who live in Mrs May’s constituency and attracts hundreds of entries each year.

The winning entry is personally chosen by the MP and will be printed and sent out with Christmas wishes to people across Maidenhead, the UK and beyond.

This year’s theme is ‘Christmas in Maidenhead’, with entrants needing to capture the feeling of the festive period in the town.

Mrs May said: “Christmas is fast approaching and I am once again asking all the talented children in Maidenhead to get into the festive spirit by taking part in my annual Christmas card competition.

“Christmas is a special time for friends, family and community and to celebrate the festive feeling of togetherness this year’s competition theme will be ‘Christmas in Maidenhead’.

“I know we have some fantastic young artists here in Maidenhead who will be able to perfectly capture the essence of a Maidenhead Christmas.

“Last year I was delighted to see so many entrants from all across the Maidenhead constituency. I wish all the entrants the best of luck and I look forward to seeing all of the entries.”

Entries for the competition should be marked ‘Theresa May’s Christmas Card Competition’ and sent to Maidenhead Advertiser, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

The suggested size is A5. Designs need to be bold and bright and preferably done in paint, felt tips or crayons as coloured pencils do not reproduce well when printed.

Two-dimensional designs are preferred as glitter and cotton wool do not work when printed.

Entries should also include the full name, age and school or organisation (such as a cub or brownie pack) of the entrant as well as a parent’s name, address and phone number.

The closing date for entries is yet to be confirmed but will be in early November.

Judging will take place soon afterwards, and Mrs May’s winner will be announced in a future edition of the Advertiser.