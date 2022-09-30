RBWM leisure centres to run week-long action for over 50s

Leisure centres across the Royal Borough will be hosting a series of events next week to encourage fitness in over 50s and help them cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

Braywick Leisure Centre, Cox Green Leisure Centre and Furze Platt Leisure Centre, all in Maidenhead, and Windsor Leisure Centre and Charters Leisure Centre in Sunningdale will be taking part in the initiative.

The aim is to focus on the over 50 age group and encourage them to try out fitness taster classes while also assisting them with the increased costs of food and energy.

Called '7 days of focus', the scheme will run from tomorrow (Saturday) until Friday, October 7.

Those interested can look through the timetable and choose their activities before contacting the activity provider to book their place.

They can then take part in the session in the hope that they will join it permanently and engage in physical activity frequently.

Meanwhile on Tuesday from 11am to 12pm, there will be a cooking demonstration with TV chef Jennifer Marshall-Jenkinson, who will be showing how to cook cheap meals quickly.

This is aimed at older couples or people who may live alone and have limited motivation to cook hearty meals for themselves.

To book tickets for the demonstration, which will be taking place in the Baylis Theatre at Braywick Leisure Centre in Maidenhead, call 01628 685333 or visit reception.