Maidenhead school holds first gig at new theatre

Funk, disco, soul and rock blasted out from Furze Platt Senior School’s new theatre as it hosted its first gig at the state-of-the-art space earlier this month.

More than 100 people danced to music from the headline act, Funkin’ Souled Out, as they played tracks from Donna Summer, The Supremes, the Bee Gees, the Jackson 5, and Beyonce on Friday, September 16.

Among the eight-piece band, who rehearse in Maidenhead, was Furze Platt Senior School parent, Kate Hone, on the keyboards.

Meanwhile, school staff member, Lynne Moore, played on guitar for support rock band, Watershed.

Their 30-minute set included tracks from Rag ’n’ Bone Man, Tina Turner and the Doors.

Before the music began, the audience, band members and school volunteers held a minute’s silence in remembrance of the late Queen.

The school is still totalling up the money raised from ticket sales and the bar, but once costs are taken out, the live gig is estimated to have raised about £1,000 for school funds.

Furze Platt Senior School is also keen for other good bands to play at future fundraising gigs; they should contact the Theatre Manager in the first instance.

Funkin’ Souled Out’s next gig is at Cookham’s Pinder Hall on Saturday, November 12.

Early bird tickets are now on sale for £10 here.