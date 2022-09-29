Council leader defends financial strategy amid 'considerable pressure' on reserves

The council’s financial strategy came under intense scrutiny at a meeting on Tuesday evening.

At a full council meeting, it was revealed that council reserves, which are under ‘considerable pressure’, may not be sufficient to ‘absorb the financial pressure’ projected for next year unless significant savings are made.

Leader of the opposition Simon Werner blasted the administration for its strategy which ‘will devastate council finances’.

However, he was countered by Conservative councillors for providing ‘no credible alternatives’ after the council had negotiated ‘very challenging circumstances’.

At Tuesday’s meeting, lead member for finance David Hilton (Con, Ascot & Sunningdale) presented an update on the Royal Borough’s medium-term financial strategy and plan for the next five years.

“The most important change is that the plan now reflects the priorities included in the corporate plan 2021-26, which guides resource allocation decisions and takes into account [the] increases in energy costs and levels of inflation,” Cllr Hilton explained.

“The council has a number of risks that should be well known to members, and as is always the case, risks are outlined in the report.

“These include low reserves, although they have been strengthened in the past two years, low levels of income, growing pressure on children’s and adult services, and others including the unknown longer-term impact of the pandemic.

“Government funding has ceased, but the full economic and health effects are yet to be revealed.”

Cllr Hilton’s report added there was a ‘considerable level of uncertainty around financial plans for 2023/24 and beyond’, and that the council would be required to make £7.306million worth of savings in the next financial year.

Council reserves are ‘insufficient to absorb the financial pressure projected for 2023/24 and beyond unless significant savings are made on an ongoing and sustainable basis’.

Cllr Werner (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green) said it was ‘absolutely shocking’ that the Conservative cabinet had ‘rubbished’ his ideas and those of other councils around the country.

“We have a CIL (community infrastructure levy) rate across the borough except in Maidenhead town centre where most of the development is obviously ridiculous. I’ve seen figures of £40million lost to the council,” said Cllr Werner.

He added concerns over the council’s lack of insourcing, not selling ‘our expertise to other councils and organisations’ and making the most of council assets.

“Sadly, in your hands, we see the finances going down cup, by cup, by cup,” he added.

“There’s one line that I think I must pick up, which I think sums up your complete inability to realise the mess you're making day after day.

“4.10 – ‘Making the most effective use of resources– delivering the best value for money is included as an underpinning principle of our approach’ – when’s that going to start?

“If it’s value for money to pay more for less for the waste collection or, according to the Maidenhead Advertiser at least, by selling land off cheap to developers, or even the virement we’re going to have later, it’s just waste, waste, waste – this really isn’t value for money.”

However, council leader Andrew Johnson sought to defend his administration’s handling of the financial situation, highlighting the fact that his cabinet had delivered an underspend on its budget since taking over in 2019, thanking Cllr Hilton and officers for the report in ‘what has been very challenging circumstances’.

“[Over] the last three years we have had a global pandemic, we have had a war within Europe, we have had rampant inflation and we have also seen some significant external cost shocks to the authority,” said Cllr Johnson.

“But during those three years, we have brought back to his council financial stability and financial rigidity.”

The leader of the council referenced his cabinet’s work with CIPFA (Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy), and highlighted the council’s budgetary underspends.

“Yes, this year is challenging – for those coming to cabinet you will see the figures for yourselves – but I just want to say that we have a clear and credible plan, unlike some of the comments from [the opposition],” he said.

“Yet again, naked opportunism. Cast your minds back to all of those budgets that I’ve led as leader of this council: no credible alternatives proposed.”

Cllr Johnson added that there had been no clarity on the ‘wild, pre-election spending commitments’, and added that the council will start reviewing CIL charging across the borough following the adoption of the Borough Local Plan.