Meet Maidonians taking on the London Marathon

The TCS London Marathon takes place this weekend, with thousands due to take on the 26.2 mile course around the streets of London.

The Advertiser has been speaking to Maidenhead residents who got in touch to say they would be competing in this year's marathon, which takes place on Sunday, October 2.

Anna Snelling, 41, of Garthlands, Maidenhead, will be running the marathon in a fundraising effort for Parkinson’s UK.

This has been ‘a big running year’ for Anna, having already taken part in a 24-hour relay as part of Endure24, completing 23 five-mile loops in a team of four. In July, Anna also took part in the 50km ultramarathon, Race to the Stones.

But the London Marathon is a first for Anna, having only previously completed a handful of half marathons.

“It’s been difficult juggling training with family life and work,” she said.

“But I really enjoy running to clear my head.

“My father and father-in-law both have Parkinson’s, both diagnosed in the past five years,” she said.

“My dad was a very keen runner – he can’t really run anymore but used to do marathons. He’s been my inspiration.”

Support Anna at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/anna-snelling1

Anthony Doyle, 55, is a self-employed window cleaner from Halifax Road, Maidenhead.

He will in running in aid of the charity Sense, which helps people with complex disabilities to communicate and experience the world.

“I’ve done lots of half marathons but this is my first full one,” he said. “I’m an experienced runner so it’s whether I can do it in the time I want to.

“If I can do it in under three hours and 40 minutes, I’ll be quite happy.”

Anthony’s training has been going well, except for a calf injury that led to him missing a few weeks of training in August – but this is expected ‘when you’re running that sort of mileage'.

He has recovered well and feels ‘ready for it’.

“It can’t come quick enough, to be honest,” he said.

Find Anthony’s fundraising page here: https://tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/anthony-doyle-0614a/post/2146479

Chris Barry, 34, will be taking on this year’s London Marathon in his longest ever run.

The Maidenhead resident has never run a marathon, having completed a couple of 10-kilometre races in the past.

He will be running for Sarcoma UK, a bone and soft tissue cancer charity, and began training in April on a programme of cardio, strength training and well-deserved rest days.

“I’m so happy I’ve raised over and above my pledge, I’ve raised £4,500 for the charity,” Chris told the Advertiser.

“I can’t wait to get going on Sunday and try to enjoy the occasion, soak up the atmosphere and run with a smile on my face.”

To donate to Chris’ fundraiser, visit: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-barry88

A Cookham Dean man is running the marathon in aid of a charity which saved his life after he went into cardiac arrest in August 2018.

Paul Dilley, from Hills Lane, suffered a ‘widow maker’ heart attack – a total blockage of one of the key arteries in the heart with a survival rate of less than five per cent.

He was attended to by Thames Valley Air Ambulance, which administered immediate medical attention at the scene to save Paul’s life.

“Until you need them you do not realise how good they are – they are an independent organisation funded by donations,” Paul, who works for an insurance company, said.

“When I have been out running I have seen the air ambulance and it just makes me smile.”

He has been training since early June but suffered a torn calf muscle during his last run, and is hoping his leg will be able to stand up to the pressure of this weekend’s course.

To support Paul, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-dilley2

Cookham resident Samantha Kay will be running the London Marathon in memory of a friend who passed away earlier this year.

She will be running for Leukaemia Care, who supported her friend Stephanie while she was in hospital.

The 44-year-old will be taking part 14 years after her first London Marathon, although she is no stranger to long distance having run a 100k ultra marathon in 2019.

“This time I’ve done a 16-week training plan - running three times a week and three strength training sessions a week too,” Samantha told the Advertiser.

“I’m really excited, and a little bit nervous, for the day.

“It’s going to be emotional, thinking of Steph but also running past Buckingham Palace at the end.

“I cannot wait for the amazing crowds and the electric atmosphere – my longest training run for 22 miles was pretty lonely, so I cannot wait for the buzz around me.”

To support Samantha, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Samantha-Kay5?utm_campaign=lc_frp_share_transaction_fundraiser_page_donation_received_-_nth_donation&utm_content=829e38db-203a-4275-9408-4223a79b23a5&utm_medium=email&utm_source=postoffice&utm_term=1664215939832

A first-time marathon runner from Taplow is fulfilling a lifelong ambition by competing this weekend.

James McGill, from Mill Lane, has attempted to take part in the race for several years but has been unsuccessful in the ballots – until now.

The 30-year-old chartered accountant has only run a half marathon and would not call himself a seasoned runner, but he is keen to soak in the atmosphere on Sunday in the capital.

James is running for NHS Charities Together and is hoping to raise about £1,000 for the good cause.

He added that a mixture of 2000s pop punk and ‘a little bit of cheese’ in his headphones gets him through hard times.

“They are a nice cause and it would be great if I could reach that target – it just gives me that extra motivation,” James said.

“Training has been pretty hard-going but also fun in terms of reaching different milestones and distances.”

James’ fundraising page can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/James-McGill30

Stephen James, 39, of Beverley Gardens, Maidenhead, works as an IT services lead.

He got a place in his first full marathon via the ballot.

The ballot lets thousands of people enter a draw – and a random few win a place on the marathon.

Stephen entered in 2021, not expecting to win, and was ‘gobsmacked’ to hear he had a place back in April.

“My only setback was when I gave blood back in June and took about three weeks to get back up to fitness,” he said.

Stephen has been running for about five years.

“Life can be quite busy with family – I used to cycle but it takes up a lot of hours. Running you can fit into a busy life,” he said.

“I want to complete the marathon to be a bit of an inspiration to my kids, showing that you can achieve in the end as long as you work hard and put the time in.”