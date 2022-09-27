'Loving' refugee rights campaigner Barbara Winton dies aged 68

A ‘loving’ mother and fierce campaigner for refugee rights has passed away at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer.

Barbara Winton died on Tuesday, September 20 at St Michael's Hospice in Herefordshire with her husband Stephen Watson and children Laurence and Holly by her side.

The mother-of-two was the daughter of Sir Nicholas Winton, the late Maidenhead resident who rescued hundreds of children from Nazi Germany's grasp on the eve of the Second World War.

Barbara carried on her father’s legacy and was a strong advocate for refugees, setting up the Sir Nicholas Winton Memorial Trust, of which son Laurence is also a trustee.

Pictured: Barbara with her father Sir Nicholas Winton

Born in Taplow in 1953, Barbara grew up in Maidenhead before going to the University of Sussex to study anthropology, and still has a brother, Nick, who lives in the Royal Borough.

She also lived in London and the United States before settling in Herefordshire, where her children were born.

Barbara went on to achieve a masters in nutritional therapy from the University of Worcester.

Laurence, who lives in North London with his wife, remembered spending time in Maidenhead during the lifetime of his grandfather Sir Nicholas, who passed away aged 106 in 2015.

“Our family is hugely proud of our mum and the work that she has done to continue our grandfather’s legacy,” he told the Advertiser.

“He was always focused on looking forward and what needs to be done today rather than looking back, and I think mum certainly picked that up.”

Above: Barbara with MP Theresa May at the opening of the Nicholas Winton memorial garden in Maidenhead

Barbara was vocal in her support for human rights and refugee action groups and only last year, hit out at the Government for its plans to reform the UK’s border system, calling them unfair to those seeking refuge.

Her death sparked tributes from international charities and politicians in the Czech Republic - a country formerly part of Czechoslovakia – where Sir Nicholas saved 669 children in the 1930s.

Czech diplomat Libor Sečka said on Twitter: “I didn't meet many people in my life with so clear moral compass, sense for justice and love for freedom as Barbara Winton.

“She was firm in defending high principles, but full of compassion with people in need.”

Laurence’s memories of his mother include partaking in debates with her on issues such as politics and philosophy.

“She has always been determined and a very strong character and we would always have lots of debates – she was certainly able to put a very strong view forward,” he said.

“She was able to dig her heels into certain things and would argue with anybody. That served her very well in her campaigning, the idea that she was not going to give up.

“I have nothing but admiration for that.”

Barbara passed away after a battle with lung cancer earlier this month, with a funeral for close family and friends planned in the near future.

Laurence said that another larger event would be organised to give those from far and wide a chance to pay their respects at a later date.

“She was very kind and generous with her time and was very loving as a mother,” he added. “She had strong ideas about ethics.

“It has been moving and comforting to see the breadth of people that she touched or affected. We as a family and a trust want to pick up the torch and continue the good work she has done.”