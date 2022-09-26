Deadline extension to shape future of Deerswood Meadow

A survey regarding the future of Deerswood Meadow has been extended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The survey was launched earlier this month, and was due to finish on Friday, September 30.

It aims to seek resident views on how the open space should be enhanced after it was nearly earmarked for 80 new homes.

Suggestions for the area include bat and bird boxes, a wildflower meadow, new trees, a wildlife hedge, ponds, natural play area, fitness trail, sensory garden, community orchard, an art space and cycle racks.

Two public public drop-in sessions at Braywick Nature Centre were postponed following Her Majesty’s death, with new dates set for Monday, October 3 (5pm to 6.15pm) and Tuesday, October 11 (7.45pm to 9pm).

Moreover, the deadline for responses to the survey has been extended until Sunday, October 16.

For more information, visit https://rbwmtogether.rbwm.gov.uk/deerswood-meadow-consultation