Police launch witness appeal after woman assaulted in Maidenhead

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman was hospitalised following an assault in Maidenhead.

The incident occurred on Sunday, September 18 between 6pm and 6.30pm on the A4 Bath Road at the junction with Highway Road.

The victim, a woman in her thirties, required hospital treatment after suffering cuts and bruises in the altercation. She has since been discharged.

The offender is described as an Asian man, aged in his mid-thirties, 6ft tall with a medium build.

He had short black hair and black stubble and was wearing a light blue t-shirt.

The altercation involved a grey Ford S-Max car.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Alice Herbert, based at Windsor police station, said: “I’m appealing to anybody who may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have been driving in the area and has dash-cam, to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything that can assist this investigation.

“You can either call us on 101 or report online, quoting reference number 43220420601.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”