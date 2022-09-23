Resident's questions over leisure centre spending met with silence

A resident's questions over the council’s deal to replace the Magnet Leisure Centre with the new Braywick Leisure Centre were met with silence at Thursday’s audit and governance committee.

At Maidenhead Town Hall, councillors convened to sign off the Royal Borough’s 2019/20 statement of accounts.

However, the report by auditors Deloitte was only published one day prior to Thursday’s meeting, less than five clear days as mandated by Section 100 of the Local Government Act 1972.

“Recent case law has established that the reason for this [requirement] is to allow the public and councillors alike to digest the reports fully and make ‘intelligent representations’,” resident Andrew Hill told the committee.

Mr Hill expressed his concern that he had only been able to scrutinise a small section of the report due to its late publication – that section being in relation to Braywick Leisure Centre.

This section of the report, on page 144, identified a ‘£6.4million misstatement’ in 2018, although there were ‘no further material findings’ in the following year’s accounts leading to the investigation being closed.

Mr Hill referenced an Advertiser front page from earlier this month which revealed that the land value of the former Magnet Leisure Centre site had plummeted by almost £11million, raising questions about the reduced windfall the council will receive from the sale of the site when it was previously expected to cover the cost of the new leisure centre.

“Members will not need reminding of the Part Two leak to the Maidenhead Advertiser in recent weeks in which the true extent of the financial problems surrounding the Magnet deal were revealed,” Mr Hill continued.

“Capital commitments of £5.154million are reported in today’s paper, so this matter does appear to fall for investigation by Deloitte under this audit.

“Could it be fairly said that the auditor in closing this case missed something rather important here?”

“Moreover, objections were received from the public by Deloitte in 2020 asking them to investigate this deal, but they sadly declined to do so, even though all of the risks appear to fall upon the public.”

Mr Hill added that the first objections to the Braywick deal were raised in the same year by CIPFA (Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy).

Quoting from a CIPFA report, Mr Hill said: “The lack of comprehensive business cases meant that the council spent considerable amounts on schemes when it was not clear that they were affordable.

“It’s questionable whether the approved costs were fully challenged, and, for example, spend of £36million on the leisure centre, would appear to be considerable higher by a large margin than other facilities built by other councils.”

Mr Hill concluded by asking whether councillors should recommend Deloitte review this deal as part of the audit.

However, the issue was not addressed by auditors, councillors or officers for the duration of the agenda item.